Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,406,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

