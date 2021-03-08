Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Certara stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

