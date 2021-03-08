Blair William & Co. IL Invests $223,000 in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVIR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,975,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVIR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of AVIR opened at $59.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). Equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

