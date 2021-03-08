Blair William & Co. IL Invests $203,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 24.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TM opened at $148.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.