Blair William & Co. IL Has $240,000 Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BOX were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

