Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 6,222 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,222 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

