BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Revance Therapeutics worth $142,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,286,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,471,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 69,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 174,266 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $26.29 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

