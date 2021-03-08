BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.10.

NASDAQ BL opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.87. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -161.64 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

