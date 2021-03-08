Bitcoin Plus Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $73,393.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $9.62 or 0.00018911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 134.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 155,751 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

