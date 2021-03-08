Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.59 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $295.90 million and $7.59 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $15.93 or 0.00031288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,919.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.99 or 0.01019233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00361665 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000897 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002995 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.