Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price fell 6.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $136.62 and last traded at $138.81. 1,723,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,553,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.00.

Specifically, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,508 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bill.com by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

