Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.42.

NYSE BIG opened at $62.05 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,612,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

