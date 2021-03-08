BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 781,981 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 63,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $51,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after acquiring an additional 135,844 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,704,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

