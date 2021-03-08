B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 159,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,001,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGS opened at $30.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

