Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

