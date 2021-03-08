Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $95.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.