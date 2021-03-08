Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAEYY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of SAEYY opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

