Benchmark Raises Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $130.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

