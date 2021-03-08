Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

BLPH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. 40,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,324. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6,163.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

