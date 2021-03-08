Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “
BLPH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. 40,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,324. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.29.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
