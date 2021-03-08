BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Lifted to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BELIMO in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $7,399.99 on Friday. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $7,399.99 and a 12 month high of $8,550.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8,180.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,339.14.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

