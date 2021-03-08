BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Now Covered by China Renaissance Securities

Research analysts at China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.25.

BeiGene stock opened at $301.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.02.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total value of $373,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $71,147,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $52,967,153. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 56,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BeiGene by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $12,029,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $7,029,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

