Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €76.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.34 ($85.11).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €70.68 ($83.15) on Thursday. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €71.75 ($84.41). The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

