Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS HKMPF traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

