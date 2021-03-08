Barclays Lowers Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 83.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,768,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

