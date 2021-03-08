Barclays Lowers Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.