Barclays Increases Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target to $7.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENDP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Endo International stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Endo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Endo International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

