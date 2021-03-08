Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,851 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $62,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Argus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

NYSE CP opened at $362.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

