Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $62,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $101.44 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

