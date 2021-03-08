Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,914 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,911,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $64,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.