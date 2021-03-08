Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,911,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $64,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,451,000 after buying an additional 548,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,546,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,171,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

NYSE CUZ opened at $34.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

