Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $64,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 330,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 114,420 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

