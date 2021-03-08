Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.55 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 749,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $58,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

