Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $59,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,998,000 after buying an additional 464,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,873,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 193,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

HE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.