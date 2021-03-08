Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 59,806 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $64,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.