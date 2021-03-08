Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,908,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after buying an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.