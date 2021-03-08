Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $318.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.