Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHVS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $28.75 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.