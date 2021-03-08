Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,705 shares of company stock valued at $178,615. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

BCV traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.71. 1,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,127. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

