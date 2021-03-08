Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

