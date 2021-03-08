Ballantyne Strong (BTN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BTN opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.97.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

