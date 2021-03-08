Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR opened at $24.35 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,146,000 after acquiring an additional 924,225 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.