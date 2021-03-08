Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.17 or 0.00825482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

