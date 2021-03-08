Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $313,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $309,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 199.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 80,361 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SSNC opened at $65.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

