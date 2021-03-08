Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $72.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $75.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.