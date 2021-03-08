Aviva PLC Buys 2,635 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $91.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.