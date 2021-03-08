Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $183,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Shares of MAA opened at $133.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $143.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

