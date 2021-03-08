Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

NYSE AVY opened at $177.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

