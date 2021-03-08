Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy.

Avast stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Avast has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

