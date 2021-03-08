Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy.

Avast stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Avast has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Analyst Recommendations for Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

