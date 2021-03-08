Avast (LON:AVST) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a top pick rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 541.82 ($7.08).

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 436.40 ($5.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 495.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 509.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

