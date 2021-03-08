AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$29.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$33.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22. The firm has a market cap of C$910.74 million and a P/E ratio of -18.91. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.91.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

